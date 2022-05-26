Zomedica (ZOM) Gains 5.24% on May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZOM - Market Data & News

Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM) shares moved 5.24%, or $0.0118 per share, as on 12:15:21 est today. Opening the day at $0.22, 14,495,077 shares of Zomedica have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $0.24 and $0.22.

This year the company has a YTD change of 26.46%.

Zomedica is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Zomedica Corp

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica is a veterinary health company creating products for dogs and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care.

