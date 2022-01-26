Zoetis (ZTS) falls 2.41% to Close at $195.25 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZTS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Zoetis Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: ZTS) stock fell $4.82, accounting for a 2.41% decrease. Zoetis opened at $197.58 before trading between $198.66 and $194.01 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Zoetis’s market cap fall to $92,377,816,746 on 2,673,196 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,393,614.

Zoetis employs around 9200 people with a head office in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Zoetis Inc - Class A

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

