Zions N.A (ZION) falls 1.24% to Close at $54.36 on August 17

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) shares fell 1.24%, or $0.68 per share, to close Tuesday at $54.36. After opening the day at $54.48, shares of Zions N.A fluctuated between $54.97 and $53.33. 883,797 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,384,434. Tuesday's activity brought Zions N.A’s market cap to $8,810,150,369.

Zions N.A is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah..

About Zions Bancorporation N.A

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

