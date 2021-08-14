Zhongchao (ZCMD) falls 4.00% to Close at $1.68 on August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZCMD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Zhongchao Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZCMD) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 4.00% decrease. Zhongchao opened at $1.78 before trading between $1.78 and $1.68 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Zhongchao’s market cap fall to $30,383,396 on 358,442 shares -above their 30-day average of 211,447.

About Zhongchao Inc - Class A

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghaiand Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its 'MDMOOC' platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its 'Sunshine Health Forums' platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. The Company also offers patient management services under its 'Zhongxun' platform (www.zhongxun.online).

