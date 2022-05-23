Zhangmen Education (ZME) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for May 23

Zhangmen Education Inc - ADR (NYSE:ZME) has already lost $-0.1 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.65, Zhangmen Education has moved 15.39% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 0.31% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Zhangmen Education investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:14:40 est.

