Zepp Health (ZEPP) Rises 1.36% on April 25

Zepp Health Corporation - ADR (NYSE: ZEPP) shares climbed 1.36%, or $0.035 per share, as on 12:24:16 est today. Since opening the day at $2.47, 71,434 shares of Zepp Health have traded hands and the stock has traded between $2.65 and $2.47.

So far this year the company is down 47.38%.

Zepp Health anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Zepp Health Corporation - ADR

Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

