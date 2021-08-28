Zentalis (ZNTL) gains 1.86% to Close at $64.17 on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZNTL - Market Data & News Trade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) shares gained 1.86%, or $1.17 per share, to close Friday at $64.17. After opening the day at $63.40, shares of Zentalis fluctuated between $64.82 and $61.32. 199,859 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 207,256. Friday's activity brought Zentalis’s market cap to $2,891,044,850.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

