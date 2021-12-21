Zendesk (ZEN) falls 0.62% for December 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZEN - Market Data & News Trade

Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) shares fell 0.62%, or $0.63 per share, to close Monday at $101.69. After opening the day at $101.59, shares of Zendesk fluctuated between $103.20 and $100.33. 1,361,320 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,784,775. Monday's activity brought Zendesk’s market cap to $12,293,115,160.

Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

About Zendesk Inc

Zendesk is a customer service software company with support and sales products designed to improve customer relationships. The company believes that every great customer relationship stems from a conversation, so the company built a company that designs solutions to foster better customer relationships. Powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 170,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

