Zedge (ZDGE) falls 1.20% on Moderate Volume September 20

Today, Zedge Inc - Class B Inc’s (NYSE: ZDGE) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 1.20% decrease. Zedge opened at $13.00 before trading between $13.33 and $12.79 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Zedge’s market cap fall to $179,652,223 on 108,648 shares -below their 30-day average of 115,867.

About Zedge Inc - Class B

Zedge Inc. is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With approximately 482 million organic installs and 35 million monthly active users, 'Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones' is all about personal identity. Zedge is the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content and fandom art. Its app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, its marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from world class celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to its users. 'Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge' offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and soon to be available as mini-podcasts. Its apps run on its flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform.

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

