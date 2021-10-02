Zebra (ZBRA) falls 0.86% to Close at $510.98 on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZBRA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Zebra Technologies Corp. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock fell $4.44, accounting for a 0.86% decrease. Zebra opened at $517.62 before trading between $517.62 and $507.40 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Zebra’s market cap fall to $27,287,848,078 on 534,564 shares -above their 30-day average of 245,856.

Zebra employs around 7400 people with a head office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Zebra Technologies Corp. - Class A

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.

