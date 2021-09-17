Zealand Pharma A/S. (ZEAL) falls 0.69% for September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZEAL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Zealand Pharma A/S. - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZEAL) stock fell $0.22, accounting for a 0.69% decrease. Zealand Pharma A/S. opened at $31.50 before trading between $31.95 and $31.45 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Zealand Pharma A/S.’s market cap fall to $1,388,839,764 on 1,380 shares -below their 30-day average of 67,502.

Visit Zealand Pharma A/S. - ADR's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Zealand Pharma A/S. - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Zealand Pharma A/S. - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law COVID-19 Surge in Idaho Forcing Statewide Health Care Rationing JPMorgan Launching Its First Overseas Digital Bank in United Kingdom Next Week