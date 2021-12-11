Zanite (ZNTE) falls 0.30% in Light Trading on December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZNTE - Market Data & News Trade

Zanite Acquisition Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: ZNTE) fell to close at $10.14 Friday after losing $0.03 (0.30%) on volume of 11,252 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.18 to a low of $10.14 while Zanite’s market cap now stands at $233,220,000.

About Zanite Acquisition Corp - Class A

Zanite Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Steven H. Rosen and Kenneth C. Ricci. Mr. Rosen is the Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Resilience Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Mr. Ricci is a principal of Directional Aviation Capital, which owns various aviation enterprises.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

