Zanite (ZNTE) falls 0.20% to Close at $10.05 on August 30

Zanite Acquisition Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: ZNTE) shares fell 0.20%, or $0.02 per share, to close Monday at $10.05. After opening the day at $10.04, shares of Zanite fluctuated between $10.08 and $10.04. 41,831 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 122,308. Monday's activity brought Zanite’s market cap to $231,150,000.

About Zanite Acquisition Corp - Class A

Zanite Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Steven H. Rosen and Kenneth C. Ricci. Mr. Rosen is the Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Resilience Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Mr. Ricci is a principal of Directional Aviation Capital, which owns various aviation enterprises.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

