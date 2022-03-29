Zai Lab (ZLAB) Gains 7.72% on March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZLAB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Zai Lab Limited - ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) climbed 7.72% Tuesday.

As of 12:25:21 est, Zai Lab sits at $44.99 and has climbed $3.19 per share.

Zai Lab has moved 23.57% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 34.26% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Zai Lab visit the company profile.

About Zai Lab Limited - ADR

Zai Lab ) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in itsfocus areas. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

To get more information on Zai Lab Limited - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Zai Lab Limited - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles