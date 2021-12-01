Zai Lab (ZLAB) falls 4.36% for November 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZLAB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Zai Lab Limited - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock fell $3.16, accounting for a 4.36% decrease. Zai Lab opened at $72.17 before trading between $74.09 and $67.77 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Zai Lab’s market cap fall to $6,607,055,453 on 1,586,533 shares -above their 30-day average of 564,188.

About Zai Lab Limited - ADR

Zai Lab ) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in itsfocus areas. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

