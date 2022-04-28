Yunhong CTI (CTIB) Up in Light Trading for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTIB - Market Data & News Trade

Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 2.91% to $0.96 on April 28.

39,268 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 102,392 shares.

The company's stock has risen 22.02% so far in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Yunhong CTI Ltd

Yunhong CTI is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. Yunhong CTI also distributes Candy Blossoms and other gift items and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries.

