Yumanity (YMTX) gains 5.59% for January 25

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMTX), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, gained to close at $1.89 Tuesday after gaining $0.1 (5.59%) on volume of 49,210 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.90 to a low of $1.79 while Yumanity’s market cap now stands at $19,482,782.

About Yumanity Therapeutics Inc

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi- system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

