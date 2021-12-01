Yum China (YUMC) falls 0.73% to Close at $50.10 on November 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YUMC - Market Data & News Trade

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) shares fell 0.73%, or $0.37 per share, to close Tuesday at $50.10. After opening the day at $50.16, shares of Yum China fluctuated between $50.96 and $49.85. 4,752,640 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,151,468. Tuesday's activity brought Yum China’s market cap to $21,449,158,041.

Yum China is headquartered in No 20 Tianyaoqiao Road, Shanghai..

About Yum China Holdings Inc

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,506 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of December 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year.

GM To Begin Delivery of Hummer Electric Pickup Truck by Mid-December

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) expects to start deliveries of its new flagship vehicle, the GMC Hummer electric pickup truck, by the middle of December.

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC and Buick, said the Hummer’s launch will begin with a $113,000 special “Edition 1” pick-up truck and that subsequent models with lower starting prices will be added in 2023.

The Variant and Volatility

On the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, news that another COVID-19 variant is emerging from South Africa roiled markets across all asset classes. In early 2020, the pandemic’s spread caused markets to fall off the side of a bearish cliff. The markets reversed and moved higher from the March 2020 lows, but there have been speed bumps along the way. Monetary and fiscal policies stimulated the economy, causing inflationary pressures to rise.

Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation To Honor of Congressman John Lewis

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to former President Barack Obama’s foundation in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, a key figure in the US civil rights movement.

The foundation said it is the largest individual contribution it has received to date and included a request from the billionaire that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center under construction in Chicago be named after Lewis.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

