Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) shares gained 0.6340% to end trading Tuesday at $117.50 per share - a net change of $0.74. Shares traded between $117.66 and $116.41 throughout the day.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the Company's KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands - global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and in 2020, the company ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

