Youdao Inc - ADR (DAO) gains 3.70% for July 13

Youdao Inc - ADR (NYSE: DAO) shares gained 3.70%, or $0.78 per share, to close Tuesday at $21.87. After opening the day at $21.07, shares of Youdao fluctuated between $22.32 and $20.80. 258,744 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 410,289. Tuesday's activity brought Youdao’s market cap to $805,627,071.

About Youdao Inc - ADR

Youdao, Inc. is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. , a leading internet technology company in China.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

