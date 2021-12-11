York Water (YORW) falls 1.34% for December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YORW - Market Data & News Trade

York Water Co. (NASDAQ: YORW) shares fell 1.34%, or $0.64 per share, to close Friday at $47.04. After opening the day at $47.96, shares of York Water fluctuated between $48.15 and $46.94. 17,803 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 26,712. Friday's activity brought York Water’s market cap to $616,440,807.

About York Water Co.

The York Water Company , the nation's oldest publicly traded utility company, is committed to providing its customers in 51 municipalities within Pennsylvania with safe, dependable, high-quality water and wastewater services, supported by the company's longstanding commitment to providing stable rates, responsible infrastructure reinvestment and innovation while simultaneously earning a fair return for its shareholders. Incorporated in 1816, York Water has the longest quarterly dividend streak in the nation at 600.

Visit York Water Co.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on York Water Co. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: York Water Co.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bitcoin Could Fix Turkey’s Currency Crisis Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan Will the Supply Chain Stall Santa's Sleigh? Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part III