Yiren Digital (YRD) falls 1.73% to Close at $2.84 on January 14

Yiren Digital Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD), a Beijing, Beijing, company, fell to close at $2.84 Friday after losing $0.05 (1.73%) on volume of 96,429 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.90 to a low of $2.70 while Yiren Digital’s market cap now stands at $238,514,631.

About Yiren Digital Ltd - ADR

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company in China, providing both credit and wealth management services. For its credit business, the Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yiren Digital deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For its wealth management business, the Company targets China's mass affluent population and strives to provide customized wealth management services, with a combination of long-term and short-term targets as well as different types of investments, ranging from cash and fixed-income assets, to funds and insurance.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

