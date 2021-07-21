Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YEXT - Market Data & News Trade

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) shares gained 1.86%, or $0.23 per share, to close Tuesday at $12.61. After opening the day at $12.50, shares of Yext fluctuated between $12.83 and $12.20. 935,870 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 930,565. Tuesday's activity brought Yext’s market cap to $1,591,930,724.

Yext is headquartered in New York, New York..

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext, the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions - wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's - as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization - trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

