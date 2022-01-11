Yellow (YELL) falls 0.09% for January 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YELL - Market Data & News Trade

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) shares fell 0.09%, or $0.01 per share, to close Monday at $10.93. After opening the day at $10.86, shares of Yellow fluctuated between $10.99 and $10.21. 849,324 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 812,680. Monday's activity brought Yellow’s market cap to $560,552,810.

Yellow is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas..

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Visit Yellow Corporation’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Yellow Corporation and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Yellow Corporation’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021