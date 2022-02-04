Yatsen (YSG) gains 4.73% for February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YSG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Yatsen Holding Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: YSG) stock gained $0.07, accounting for a 4.73% increase. Yatsen opened at $1.48 before trading between $1.55 and $1.45 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Yatsen’s market cap rise to $693,214,385 on 1,133,576 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,291,315.

About Yatsen Holding Ltd - ADR

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leader in the rapidly evolving Chinabeauty market with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers in Chinaand around the world. The Company has launched three fast-growing, successful color cosmetics and skincare brands: Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby's Choice, and has recently acquired Galénic, an iconic premium skincare brand. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built a platform with core capabilities that disrupt every part of the traditional beauty industry value chain and deliver greater value to its customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

