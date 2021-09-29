Yatra Online (YTRA) falls 3.23% to Close at $2.01 on September 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YTRA - Market Data & News Trade

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares fell 3.23%, or $0.065 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.01. After opening the day at $1.99, shares of Yatra Online fluctuated between $2.02 and $1.94. 60,236 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 220,918. Tuesday's activity brought Yatra Online’s market cap to $112,145,512.

About Yatra Online Inc

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 102,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

