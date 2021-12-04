Yandex NV (YNDX) falls 2.34% in Active Trading on December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YNDX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Yandex NV - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock fell $1.66, accounting for a 2.34% decrease. Yandex NV opened at $71.54 before trading between $71.69 and $68.74 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Yandex NV’s market cap fall to $22,700,740,000 on 1,881,055 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,588,835.

Yandex NV employs around 10227 people with a head office in Schiphol, Noord Holland.

About Yandex NV - Class A

Yandex is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 33 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

