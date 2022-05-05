Yamana Gold (AUY) Loses 4.46% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUY - Market Data & News Trade

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) has fallen $0.25 (4.46%) and is currently sitting at $5.39, as of 11:49:30 est on May 5.

8,859,969 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 5.07% over the last 5 days and shares fell 5.88% over the last 30 days.

Yamana Gold is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Yamana Gold Inc.

YAMANA GOLD is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with a high quality, diversified portfolio, including significant gold and silver production; long-life production assets – including development stage properties and exploration properties – located throughout mining-friendly jurisdictions across the Americas, in Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to build on this base through sustainable expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas. The company is committed to operating responsibly and transparently to strengthen sustainable returns to shareholders and align business and societal outcomes by creating transformational impacts for all stakeholders.

