Yamana Gold (AUY) gains 3.44% in Active Trading on February 23

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY), a Toronto, Ontario, company, gained to close at $5.11 Wednesday after gaining $0.17 (3.44%) on volume of 25,599,126 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.16 to a low of $4.94 while Yamana Gold’s market cap now stands at $4,904,608,481.

About Yamana Gold Inc.

YAMANA GOLD is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with a high quality, diversified portfolio, including significant gold and silver production; long-life production assets – including development stage properties and exploration properties – located throughout mining-friendly jurisdictions across the Americas, in Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to build on this base through sustainable expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas. The company is committed to operating responsibly and transparently to strengthen sustainable returns to shareholders and align business and societal outcomes by creating transformational impacts for all stakeholders.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

