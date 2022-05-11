Y-Mabs (YMAB) Drops 3.19% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YMAB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) are down 3.19% Wednesday.

As of 12:16:00 est, Y-Mabs sits at $9.73 and dropped $0.32 per share in trading so far.

Y-Mabs has moved 23.14% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 38.12% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

