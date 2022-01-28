Xylem (XYL) falls 2.06% on Moderate Volume January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XYL - Market Data & News Trade

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) shares fell 2.06%, or $2.11 per share, to close Thursday at $100.43. After opening the day at $103.81, shares of Xylem fluctuated between $104.51 and $99.74. 1,096,886 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,213,224. Thursday's activity brought Xylem’s market cap to $18,110,067,067.

Xylem is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, and employs more than 17000 people.

About Xylem Inc

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

