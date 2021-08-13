Xunlei (XNET) falls 8.37% to Close at $3.72 on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XNET - Market Data & News Trade

Xunlei Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 8.37%, or $0.34 per share, to close Thursday at $3.72. After opening the day at $3.79, shares of Xunlei fluctuated between $3.91 and $3.65. 439,710 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 375,731. Thursday's activity brought Xunlei’s market cap to $248,981,073.

Xunlei is headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong..

About Xunlei Ltd - ADR

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

