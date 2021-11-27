XPO Logistics (XPO) falls 3.16% on Moderate Volume November 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XPO - Market Data & News Trade

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) shares fell 3.16%, or $2.48 per share, to close Friday at $75.97. After opening the day at $76.13, shares of XPO Logistics fluctuated between $77.14 and $75.17. 789,871 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,475,207. Friday's activity brought XPO Logistics’s market cap to $8,714,589,580.

XPO Logistics is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut..

About XPO Logistics Inc

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

The Daily Fix

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

