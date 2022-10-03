Xperi (XPER) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for October 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XPER - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Xperi Holding Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) are on the move in pre-market trading for October 3.

Ahead of the market's open, Xperi stock gained 24.82% from the previous session’s close.

Xperi was down $0.08 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

