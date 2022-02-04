XPeng (XPEV) gains 7.91% on Moderate Volume February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XPEV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, XPeng Inc - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: XPEV) stock gained $2.73, accounting for a 7.91% increase. XPeng opened at $35.31 before trading between $37.74 and $35.00 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw XPeng’s market cap rise to $24,244,340,183 on 10,505,813 shares -below their 30-day average of 10,729,259.

About XPeng Inc - ADR

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

