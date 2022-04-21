XPEL - Reg S (XPEL) Falls 2.73% on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XPEL - Market Data & News Trade

XPEL Inc - Reg S (NASDAQ: XPEL) has dropped $1.26 (2.73%) and is currently sitting at $44.98, as of 12:26:29 est on April 21.

65,596 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 1.68% over the last 5 days and shares fell 20.90% over the last 30 days.

XPEL - Reg S expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on XPEL - Reg S visit the company profile.

About XPEL Inc - Reg S

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training.

To get more information on XPEL Inc - Reg S and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: XPEL Inc - Reg S's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq