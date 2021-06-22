XOMA Corp (XOMA) gains 3.5510% for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XOMA - Market Data & News Trade

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares gained 3.5510% to end trading Monday at $31.49 per share - a net change of $1.08. Shares traded between $32.65 and $30.52 throughout the day.

About XOMA Corp

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA's pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company's royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to programs with third-party funding.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

