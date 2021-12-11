Financial Markets by TradingView

XOMA - 8.375% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1/1000th (XOMAO) falls 0.19% on Strong Volume December 10

Equities Staff  |

Today, XOMA Corp - 8.375% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1/1000th Inc’s (NASDAQ: XOMAO) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.19% decrease. XOMA - 8.375% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1/1000th opened at $26.17 before trading between $26.19 and $26.10 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw XOMA - 8.375% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1/1000th’s market cap fall to $238,211,490 on 5,527 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,413.

Visit XOMA Corp - 8.375% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1/1000th's profile for more information.

