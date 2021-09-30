XL Fleet (XL) falls 3.55% on Strong Volume September 29

XL Fleet Corporation - Class A (NYSE: XL), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $5.98 Wednesday after losing $0.22 (3.55%) on volume of 2,939,526 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.33 to a low of $5.95 while XL Fleet’s market cap now stands at $833,412,124.

About XL Fleet Corporation - Class A

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 145 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

