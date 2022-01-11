Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) falls 9.25% on Strong Volume January 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XIN - Market Data & News Trade

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. - ADR (NYSE: XIN) shares fell 9.25%, or $0.0703 per share, to close Monday at $0.69. After opening the day at $0.76, shares of Xinyuan Real Estate fluctuated between $0.78 and $0.67. 799,647 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 191,232. Monday's activity brought Xinyuan Real Estate’s market cap to $37,033,252.

Xinyuan Real Estate is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing..

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. - ADR

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ('Xinyuan') is a real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

