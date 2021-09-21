Xilinx, (XLNX) falls 2.50% in Active Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XLNX - Market Data & News Trade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), a San Jose, California, company, fell to close at $149.94 Monday after losing $3.84 (2.50%) on volume of 1,995,463 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $152.12 to a low of $147.14 while Xilinx,’s market cap now stands at $37,105,377,410.

About Xilinx, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive computing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. Xilinx, Inc. collaborates with its customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

