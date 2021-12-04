Xiaobai Maimai (HX) drops 10.24% on Moderate Volume December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange hx - Market Data & News Trade

Xiaobai Maimai Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: HX) shares dropped 10.24%, or $0.26 per share, to close Friday at $2.28. After opening the day at $2.60, shares of Xiaobai Maimai fluctuated between $2.60 and $2.28. 309,682 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 467,690. Friday's activity brought Xiaobai Maimai’s market cap to $37,126,437.

Xiaobai Maimai is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing..

Xiaobai Maimai Inc., formerly known as Hexindai Inc., is a social e-commerce platform based in Beijing, China. The Company collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products on its new social e-commerce platform. Leveraging its cooperation with mainstream e-commerce platforms and services marketplaces, and its data analytics algorithm and operating system, the Company continues to identify and introduce cost-efficient products and attract users to its platform and generate higher user satisfaction to realize the platform’s fast growth.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

