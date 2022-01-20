Xerox (XRX) falls 2.89% for January 19

Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX), a Norwalk, Connecticut, company, fell to close at $22.83 Wednesday after losing $0.68 (2.89%) on volume of 2,599,967 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.59 to a low of $22.80 while Xerox’s market cap now stands at $4,075,430,238.

Xerox currently has roughly 27000 employees.

About Xerox Holdings Corp

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

