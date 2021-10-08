Xenon (XENE) falls 1.12% to Close at $31.67 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XENE - Market Data & News Trade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE), a Burnaby, British Columbia, company, fell to close at $31.67 Thursday after losing $0.36 (1.12%) on volume of 1,556,409 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $32.73 to a low of $31.11 while Xenon’s market cap now stands at $1,302,402,907.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. The Company is advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

