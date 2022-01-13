Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) falls 1.59% to Close at $17.97 on January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XHR - Market Data & News Trade

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR), a Orlando, Florida, company, fell to close at $17.97 Wednesday after losing $0.29 (1.59%) on volume of 769,460 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.43 to a low of $17.89 while Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s market cap now stands at $2,052,338,138.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

