Xencor (XNCR) Rises 2.49% on April 20

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) moved 2.49% Wednesday.

As of 12:21:04 est, Xencor is currently sitting at $27.05 and has climbed $0.66 so far today.

Xencor has moved 8.83% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 33.90% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Xencor Inc

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action.

