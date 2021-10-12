Xcel Energy, (XEL) falls 1.20% to Close at $62.44 on October 11

Today, Xcel Energy, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: XEL) stock fell $0.76, accounting for a 1.20% decrease. Xcel Energy, opened at $62.34 before trading between $63.03 and $61.61 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Xcel Energy,’s market cap fall to $33,619,984,488 on 5,239,571 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,573,453.

Xcel Energy, employs around 11075 people with a head office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Xcel Energy, Inc.

Xcel Energy provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices.

The Daily Fix

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

