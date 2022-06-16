XBiotech (XBIT) Drops 5.48% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XBIT - Market Data & News Trade

Today XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) is trading 5.48% down.

The latest price, as of 12:16:59 est, was $5.30. XBiotech has fallen $0.31 in trading today.

33,038 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, XBiotech has a YTD change of 49.15%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on XBiotech visit the company profile.

About XBiotech Inc

XBiotech is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. XBiotech currently is advancing a pipeline of therapies by harnessing naturally occurring antibodies from patients with immunity to certain diseases. Utilizing natural human immunity as a source of new medicines offers the potential to redefine the standards of care for a wide range of diseases.

To get more information on XBiotech Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: XBiotech Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles