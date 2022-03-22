XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternativeome Term (XFLT) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XFLT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 22.

Ahead of the market's open, XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternativeome Term stock has climbed 9.17% from the previous session’s close.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternativeome Term rose $0.01 in the last session and looks to continue today.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity. The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

