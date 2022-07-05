XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternativeome Term (XFLT) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XFLT - Market Data & News Trade

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) is active in pre-market trading today, July 5, with shares up 6.27% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 17.02% year-to-date and has moved 4.49% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternativeome Term visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:20:12 est.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity. The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

